“Bear-y” special Mother’s Day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Mothers throughout Idaho were wished a “bear-y” happy Mother’s Day when Yellowstone Bear World celebrated the holiday.

Mothers got to visit Yellowstone Bear World for free after buying a regular admission. Hundreds of people, even several from around the world, filled the park to see bears, bison, and animatronic dinosaurs.

"We're just really excited to be able to share these opportunities with the community and to be a little part of the Mother's Day weekend here," said Yellowstone Bear World President, Courtney Ferguson.

Ferguson says the park's Mother's Day Special has become an annual tradition for many families.

The mother bears were also enjoying the cool day—climbing trees and relaxing in the water, while the cubs jumped around and played with each other.