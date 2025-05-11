Community All-Stars: Rigby Soccer Program scores big among youth

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – For many students, high school sports are more than just a competitive outlet – they're a source of teamwork, discipline and growth. But some families don't have the luxury to cover the costs of these programs. That's where Rigby Free Soccer kicks in.

What started eight years ago with only five players, the nonprofit has grown to help more than 1,000 young athletes aim high and shoot for the stars. Their mission is to motivate students through soccer to achieve success both in the classroom and on the field at no cost to families.

Rigby Free Soccer Founder Alex Greenfield says, "We noticed with these kids – the same kids that were underperforming by the time they got to the high school during soccer season – when they were part of the program, they were doing fine. Clearly, it was because they realized, 'I have to pay to play.'"

These student athletes are noticing improvements in themselves too, helping them reach for the stars. 8th grader Riggin says, "Because I've seen more improvement in myself, I'm starting to believe in myself a little more every day. So I will want to eventually build up to playing in high school."

A national study from Project Play says students who participate in sports are 15% more likely to attend college, less likely to do drugs and have less risk of developing health problems down the road.

None of this would be possible without Mr. Greenfield's original vision for inclusion, achievement and opportunity. He says, "Not much makes a person happier than knowing you've impacted the life of a child and their families."

For many students, Greenfield is a pivotal role model. 8th grader Brandon says, "He encouraged me to do the soccer program and stuff like that. So yeah, I think he's a good... figure in my life."

In the future, Greenfield is hopeful programs like this will expand. He says, "The dream is for middle schools throughout Idaho to have this, because it is it's a win-win."

Rigby Free Soccer teams are gearing up for intense games, and they want the community to come cheer them on.

On May 13 and 20 from 4:00-5:00 p.m., the middle school team will compete at the Jefferson District Office fields. There will be food trucks, live music and, of course, a great soccer game.

The game on May 20 is for the coveted Jim Wilson Cup. This game will celebrate the life of long-time Jefferson County School District custodian Jim Wilson, who took a bullet protecting students during the tragic Rigby Middle School shooting four years ago. Wilson died a few years later.

On May 22 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. the elementary school team will compete at Roberts Elementary School, where they will have live music and food trucks as well.

All games are free to attend.