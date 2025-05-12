Bingham Ag Services donates $81,000 to Blackfoot Community Dinner Table

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot Community Dinner Table is receiving a helping hand in its fight against food insecurity. Monday, Bingham Ag Services announced a generous donation of over $81,000 to the Bingham County non-profit organization.

This contribution will enable the Community Dinner Table to expand its services and assist more individuals and families in the Blackfoot area who are struggling to put food on the table.

"No one in our community should go hungry," said Jared Wolfley, President of Bingham Ag Services. "As an agricultural business, ensuring that local families have access to nutritious meals aligns perfectly with our company values. We're honored to support the incredible work being done by the Community Dinner Table."

Jackie Young, the President of the Community Dinner Table, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that it would have an immediate impact on their ability to serve vulnerable populations.

The donation comes at a critical time when many families continue to face economic pressures affecting their ability to put food on the table. In 2023, approximately 250,260 residents of Idaho, or 12.7%, experienced food insecurity, marking a notable increase from the previous year, according to Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap.

Local officials praised the partnership between the backfoot non-profit and Bingham Ag Services as a model for how businesses can meaningfully address community challenges.

"Our success is intertwined with the community's wellbeing," Bingham Ag Services’ service coordinator, Diane Carey, explained. "Supporting organizations like the Community Dinner Table isn't just charitable giving—it's an investment in the health and stability of our hometown."

The Community Dinner Table offers warm meals weekly during winter and organizes various food distribution programs year-round. The organization depends significantly on community partners and volunteers to achieve its mission.

For more information, click HERE.