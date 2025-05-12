Skip to Content
Identity released of driver killed in Friday’s Lewisville Highway collision

today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:17 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The driver killed in Friday afternoon's head-on collision along the Lewisville Highway has been identified.

The driver has been identified as Doris Prine, a 61-year-old resident of Terreton, Idaho. Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez confirmed that Prine's next of kin has been notified.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 PM on Friday, May 9. Initial reports suggest that a pickup truck traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided with a smaller sedan, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found both vehicles overturned in the yard of a house next to the highway. According to the BCSO, both drivers had been ejected from their vehicles due to the crash. Sixty-one-year-old Prine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

