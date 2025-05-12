Things to consider as Idaho enters its “100 Deadliest Days” of driving

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho law enforcement and the Idaho Transportation Department are bracing themselves for the 100 Deadliest Days, marking the most dangerous time to be on Gem State roads.

"Historically, there are more fatalities that happen in that time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than a lot of times the rest of the year," said Kelly Campbell with the Office of Highway Safety.

By this time last year, 57 people died on Idaho roads. As of May 12, 2025, there has already been 74 deaths. The Idaho Transportation Department records several factors that contribute to this statistic.

"We know that speed and distractions are two of the most common factors when it comes to fatalities in Idaho," said Britt Rosenthal, spokesperson for ITD.

In general, people tend to drive more often and at higher speeds when the roads are nice.

"The most common fatality is during daylight hours and on dry roads," Campbell explained. "People are out on the road a lot more during the summer months. They're out doing fun things, and they're not necessarily as focused as they should be when they're driving on the road."

The good news is your car's existing safety features can reduce your risk of car crash death.

"At this point in time, we know that 86% of Idahoans buckle up," Rosenthal said. "The Office of Highway Safety and the Idaho Transportation Department would love to see that number at 100%."

ITD publishes a crash report, detailing crash statistics on Idaho roads, every year. For more information, click HERE.