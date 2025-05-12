Trees fall in Pioneer Cemetery

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Yesterday, five trees in Pioneer Cemetery were blown over by a micro burst. The fall caused damage to the earth and tombstones.

Photo Credit- Vicki Williams

"I'm just kind of wondering if their gravestones are okay, and not broken," says Cheston Bell. Bell has family buried in the Pioneer Cemetery. His grandmother, Vicki Williams, shared images of the fallen trees with Local News 8.

Photo Credit- Vicki Williams

"The thing about spruce [trees] is they have a shallow root system, so they're more susceptible to blowing over than a lot of the other trees in our area," says Seth Eddins, Owner and Operator of Zundel Tree Service, the company in charge of the clean up efforts. He says the tree that fell were likely between 60 and 80 years old.

Zundel Tree Service at work, shredding the fallen trees. Photo Credit - Phillip Willis

The trees should be removed from the cemetery by the end of the day on Friday.