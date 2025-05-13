Idaho Falls Shelter rescues puppies, uncertain if all have been found

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter rescued several puppies Wednesday after receiving reports of a group seen in a field at the corner of 17th and Skyline Drive.

A post on the shelter's Facebook page reported that the shelter was able to recover three of the dogs, but unfortunately, one of them did not survive. The shelter directors are uncertain if they managed to secure all the dogs.

"We are not sure if this is all of them or if there is one lone puppy out there, hiding from the world. We cannot find any others, but ask that if you are in the area, please keep your eyes open," said the Shelter Directors in the post. "We are not asking you to go into the field to look, but if you see one out there and can coax it to you, please do. We are hoping that this is all of them. The folks who live in a house across the street are keeping an eye out as well. Just in case."

The shelter has cleaned up the rescued dogs, but says they are not available for adoption yet.

"Please keep your eye on our Facebook page for availability," said the shelter directors in the post. For more information, click HERE.