Pocatello Residents question city response on Victor Perez during town hall

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello held a town hall tonight to discuss summer plans relating to the Library and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Plans included new aquatic programs for seniors and youth, and new reading programs for all ages.

But when the time came for the council to listen to comments from members of the community, some chose to speak about Victor Perez, an autistic teenager who was shot and killed by Pocatello Police on April 5th.

"We're still wanting the remaining body cam footage of the two officers that were probably wearing them at the time of the April 5th shooting of Victor Perez," says Steven Adams, a Pocatello resident. "And secondly, we had a question as to whether or not the four officers involved have been placed back into active duty status."

This question went unanswered by the council.

"When somebody makes a call to the police department, the dispatcher should ask a very important question. Do any of the people involved in the incident that you're reporting on have a documented disability or mental health issue?'" proposed Mike Riley, a Pocatello resident with a Doctorate in Political Science.

Members of the council invited Dr. Riley to send them his proposals via email. However, Dr. Riley felt they did not truly consider his proposed policy. Doctor Riley intends to make this policy a national conversation.

For more information on this meeting, please visit pocatello.gov.