Rexburg Police look for hit-and-run suspects

May 13, 2025 10:47 PM
The Rexburg Police Department is looking for help identifying suspects in a hit-and-run that happened today.

Today at 2:57 pm, a white Chevy pickup crashed into a parked vehicle at Walmart.

Three individuals were all in the suspected white Chevy, but nobody bothered to leave a note or wait for the owner of the damaged vehicle.

White Chevy
Car that was hit

If you have any information to help the Rexburg Police Department identify the suspects or their vehicle, you can them at 208-372-5001.

Abi Martin

