Idaho Falls Library hosts ‘Coding for Kids’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Library has a new hands-on technology experience for children. Coding for Kids teaches youth how to build a program from the bare bones.

They use block-based coding, so instead of typing out the code, functions come prepackaged and are easier to use.

"I like making it from this coding program called scratch," said Joseph, a participant. "You use blocks and then you drag it."

The 6-week series of classes are on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children can start from scratch and level up until they can make all sorts of fun games.

Caden is the 'Coding for Kids' teacher. While he says instructing and keeping track of all the coding components is difficult, it is also rewarding.

"Just seeing the kids excited when they are playing the game that they've made, it's pretty rewarding seeing that and enjoying it," he said.

Sessions are limited to 10 students, from ages 8 – 12. Classes are free, but attendees must have an active library card. If you want to practice your skills at home, websites like Scratch and Microsoft's MakeCode are used in the class, and have online tutorials to follow.