“Slow down, respect the land:” Bear struck and killed in Bear Lake State Park

LAKETOWN, Utah (KIFI) — Officials in Bear Lake State Park are asking visitors to slow down and respect the land after a black bear was struck and killed on Wednesday.

According to park officials, the bear was discovered on a dirt road near the Cisco Beach area on the Utah side of the park.

"This loss is particularly tragic, as black bears were once native to this valley but were nearly wiped out in the late 1800s and early 1900s due to overhunting and habitat loss," wrote park officials in a post on the Bear Lake State Park Facebook page. "Seeing one return to the area is a rare and powerful reminder of the wild beauty that once thrived here."

Park officials remind travelers that wildlife do not follow crosswalks, and as more people travel to enjoy Bear Lake, it is critical that they drive with extreme caution.

"Let’s honor the memory of this bear by keeping our eyes open, slowing down, and respecting the land we share with the wild," wrote park officials.