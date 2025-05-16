Drink one for Dane event at Dutch Bros

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, May 16, Dutch Bros is hosting its annual Drink One for Dane celebration to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to the loss of muscle control.

An ALS diagnosis can change every aspect of a person's life, from their ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe.

Dutch Bros started their annual celebration in 2009 after co-founder Dane Boersma died from ALS. This year, Dutch Bros will donate $1 million to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for the event.

Customers can get a free Drink One for Dane sticker when they pick up a drink while supplies last. Those who want to donate can click here to learn more.