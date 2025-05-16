Traffic Alert: ITD announces highway closures in eastern Idaho for railroad work

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department, in partnership with Union Pacific Railroad, will close highways near several railroad crossings in May.

State Highway 33 from Rexburg to Sage Junction will close Monday through part of Tuesday as needed (May 19-May 20) as Union Pacific Railroad replaces crossings along this route. Motorists can take State Highway 48 to Roberts and Interstate 15 to Sage Junction as an alternative.

SH-48 through the town of Roberts will close through the weekend of May 31-June 3 as three parallel railroad crossings and paving are conducted there as well. I-15 can be accessed at the Osgood Interchange south of Roberts as an alternative.

Digital message boards will be in place along both routes prior to these closures to give motorists advance warning time for making alternative travel plans. Updates regarding these closures will be posted on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.