Local volunteers train to be first responders with CERT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of volunteers gathered at Idaho Falls High School Saturday, May 17, for a mock disaster training with the Bonneville County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Volunteers train with CERT in case someone needs help in an emergency before first responders can arrive.

"This is an annual event that we do that allows the CERT team members to come and practice the skills that we've been training them to do all year long," said CERT County Coordinator, David Warner.

Throughout the course, CERT teaches personal preparedness, fire suppression, and emergency first aid. Volunteers are also taught how to be emotionally stable during emergencies.

“Things are definitely getting crazier in the world, that's for sure. And you never know when a natural disaster might happen that you do need some additional help on,” said Bonneville County CERT Vice President, Orion Ricks.

