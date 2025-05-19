City council candidate Ann Swanson shares plans for Pocatello if elected

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Ann Swanson, a lifelong Pocatello resident, is running for city council during the next election cycle in November.

Swanson said, if elected, she plans to focus on providing affordable housing, drawing small businesses to the Pocatello area, and establishing better lines of communication between the city and the public, especially in times of emergency.

"My run is really a thank you note to Pocatello in some ways," said Swanson. "It's always been a driver of mine to be of service and to look for opportunities to give back to the community."

City council elections will take place in November.

Swanson will hold a campaign kickoff event on May 28 at 5 p.m. at Caldwell Park in Pocatello.