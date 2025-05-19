New survey shows Idaho Falls residents value economy, safety, and quality of services

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls residents value the area’s economy and emphasize its importance, feel a strong sense of safety and appreciate the overall quality of services provided by the City, according to results from the National Community Survey of Idaho Falls.

Created by the National Research Center at Polco and used by more than 500 communities nationwide, the NCS is a trusted tool for gathering statistically valid feedback on community livability and performance. The survey conducted in Idaho Falls early this year includes community input on key metrics such as City services, public safety, economic vitality, and overall quality of life, highlighting both areas of strength and opportunities for continued growth. Responses will help city leaders make informed decisions that reflect the priorities and needs of residents.

“Citizen opinion matters a great deal. We appreciate all the residents who took the survey,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Citizen engagement is the gold standard for policymakers when it comes to public decisions, policies and investments. Our goal is a vibrant Idaho Falls, a community that is a great place to live, raise a family, grow a business and build a future. Citizen input and feedback can help us to get it right.”

Photo Credit: City of Idaho Falls

Key findings from the survey include:

· 76% rate the overall quality of services provided by the City of Idaho Falls as excellent or good.

· 74% rate the overall customer service by Idaho Falls employees as excellent or good.

· 93% say they feel very safe or somewhat safe in their neighborhoods during the day, and 91% say they feel very safe or somewhat safe in the downtown/commercial areas during the day.

· 92% rate fire services as excellent or good, 89% rate ambulance/emergency medical services as excellent or good, and 70% rank police services as excellent or good.

· 86% rate the quality of the power utility as excellent or good, and 73% rate the quality of affordable high-speed internet access as excellent or good, scoring higher than the national benchmarks.

· 73% rate the overall quality of business and service establishments as excellent or good.

· 63% rate the vibrancy of the downtown/commercial areas as excellent or good.

· 63% and 62% rate Idaho Falls as an excellent or good place to work or visit, respectively.

While the survey results affirm many of the City’s efforts, they also highlight a few areas where residents see room for improvement, particularly in street maintenance, economic development, airport facilities and public transportation options. Many of these areas are already the focus of ongoing City initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, access and quality of life for all residents.

“We look forward to further analyzing the findings and using them to drive thoughtful, data-informed improvements throughout our city,” said Mayor Casper. “Several of the improvement areas identified by residents closely align with priorities already on the radar of City leaders. For example, upgraded airport parking is currently in development. Residents also voiced strong support for expanding affordable mobility and public transit options. The GIFT Board shares this vision and is actively exploring ways to broaden transit service.”

The National Community Survey of Idaho Falls was conducted in two phases between Jan. 23 and Feb. 28. In the first phase, postcards were mailed to randomly selected households. In the second phase, the survey was opened to all residents. The results were statistically weighted and have a +/- margin of error of 5%.

View the full survey results here.