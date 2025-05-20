Skip to Content
News

Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Bingham County

BCSO
By
today at 10:08 PM
Published 10:16 PM

A fatal accident involving a pedestrian happened tonight near 100 west and mitchell road in Bingham County. 

Around 6:45 pm, a 47-year-old man was struck by a minivan driven by a juvenile male.

A witness stopped and performed cpr before the victim was taken to the hospital , where he later died from his injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

The case remains under investigation.

According to the Bingham County sheriff's office, no further details are being released at this time due to the driver’s age.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abi Martin

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content