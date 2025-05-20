Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Bingham County

A fatal accident involving a pedestrian happened tonight near 100 west and mitchell road in Bingham County.

Around 6:45 pm, a 47-year-old man was struck by a minivan driven by a juvenile male.

A witness stopped and performed cpr before the victim was taken to the hospital , where he later died from his injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

The case remains under investigation.

According to the Bingham County sheriff's office, no further details are being released at this time due to the driver’s age.