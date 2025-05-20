New Red Cross blood donation center coming to Pocatello May 30

The following is a press release from the American Red Cross:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — People wanting to make a difference in the Pocatello area will soon have a new larger, more modern place to donate lifesaving blood. On May 30, the American Red Cross is set to open its doors at a new blood donation center, located at 4233 Yellowstone Ave., Suite 101. The new center is in the Pine Ridge Shopping Center, a newly constructed open-air retail space.

This new six-bed facility replaces the previous Red Cross location inside the old Pine Ridge Mall, 4155 Yellowstone Ave., and will provide lifesaving blood products to cancer patients, accident victims, expecting moms and countless others across Idaho.

“We are so excited to provide our generous blood donors in Bannock County a fresh new place to give the gift of life,” said Dharma Nichols, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon. “It’s a gorgeous facility, and we encourage the community to make a donation appointment and come check it out."

The center will be open Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors are also able to donate at the numerous Red Cross mobile blood drives across the area. Schedule an appointment at either the new donation center or at a mobile drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering your zip code or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donating blood is essential to community health, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. Red Cross provides lifesaving blood products to 38 hospitals and medical centers across Idaho and East Oregon.

“Donating blood takes less than an hour, and a single donation can save more than one life,” Nichols said. “How often can you give just an hour of your day and walk out the door knowing you may have helped saved someone’s life. It’s a pretty amazing feeling.”

The current location will remain open and will continue collecting blood through May 27.

How to donate blood: Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.