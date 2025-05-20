Skip to Content
Pocatello Catholic school hosting end-of-year student art exhibition

today at 12:55 PM
Published 2:07 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Holy Spirit Catholic School is hosting their annual 'Art Exhibition of Excellence' event on Tuesday, May 20, for people to enjoy the creative work students have compiled throughout the year.

The exhibition features the paintings, poetry, and sculptures of Holy Spirit's 3 through 12-year-old students and showcases some of the school's award-winning science and social studies projects.

"It's really fantastic to see what kids can do," said Margie Gabiola, principal of Holy Spirit Catholic School. "...When you go into a space where you're looking at art, it creates this sense of calm in you or gets you excited; if you want to come for the full experience, this is the type of event you want to come to–especially when it's local."

The Art Exhibition of Excellence will be preceded by the school's preschool spring concert, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The exhibition will open after the concert at 6 p.m. in the Holy Spirit Catholic School gym.

