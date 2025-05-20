Pocatello custom car businesses devastated by recent fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Owners of local classic car restoration business 'Badass Glass' are trying to get back on their feet after a fire destroyed the company's body shop.

Jordan Miller, owner of Badass Glass, said his son woke him up in the early hours of May 13 after noticing a fire in the large body shop near their home. Miller called the Pocatello Fire Department, and firefighters extinguished the blaze, but not before the loss of the shop and the tools and vehicles stored inside.

"I was thinking it was a nightmare every time until I walked out here and looked at it again every day and realized I wasn't dreaming," said Miller. "It's total annihilation."

Among the vehicles lost in the fire were a 1966 Chevy pickup truck and two Volkswagen Beetles.

Miller said, despite the loss, Badass Glass' loyal customers and local fans have been understanding and supportive in the wake of the tragedy.

"I couldn't do any of it without them," said Miller. "We're just gonna try to get cleaned up here and try to see what little we can save and see if we can't get back on our feet doing something."

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Badass Glass' cleanup efforts and replacement of the tools and equipment lost in the fire; the fundraiser has already collected over $1,000 in donations.