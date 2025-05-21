A single vote secured a $200,000 budget boost for American Falls rural fire district

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A close victory in Power County elections last night will bring a budget boost to the American Falls rural fire district.

The fire district had a permanent override on the ballot to increase its levying capacity by $200 thousand.

Of the 132 voters who turned up to the polls yesterday, 88 voted in favor of the fire district, passing the permanent override by only one vote.

"You always hear your vote matters. That was very proof positive that the vote matters. I mean, every vote matters," said Power County clerk Sharee Sprague.

The Power County rural fire district put the permanent levy override on the ballot to fund upgrades to their fire station and hire a full-time chief.

Clerk Sprague says if you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Power County clerk's office. For more information, click HERE.