Funland at the Zoo opens for the season May 23

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Funland at the Zoo opens for the season on Friday, May 23, inviting visitors to extend their trip to the Idaho Falls Zoo with classic rides, snacks and family fun.

Located just steps from the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, Funland offers a unique opportunity to turn a zoo visit into a full afternoon of excitement. Whether you're flying high on the Octopus, taking a leisurely ride on the carousel or enjoying a snack around the original log hut, Funland makes it easy to keep the good times going.

“Funland adds something extra special to a day in Tautphaus Park or your zoo experience,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director. “It’s the perfect way to end a day of animal adventures by enjoying a few rides, sharing some treats, and making more memories together.”

Funland will be open Mondays from noon to 8 p.m. and Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will remain open through Labor Day weekend before closing for the season. The park is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to Funland for the summer season,” Holm said. “Whether it’s your first visit or a family tradition, we can’t wait to see the park filled with laughter and fun all summer long.”

Funland at the Zoo was professionally restored by trained experts and the City of Idaho Falls and reopened in August 2023. This historic community treasure, part of Idaho Falls since 1947, will be welcoming visitors for its second summer season since restoration, offering the community and visitors the chance to enjoy its nostalgic charm all season long.

For more information about Funland, ticket prices and ride details, click HERE.