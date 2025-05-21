Get your ducks in a row: Idaho Falls Rotary Club gearing up for annual race

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Rotary Club is making waves as they gear up for the annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race. On Wednesday, the club officially launched its yearly fundraiser, giving the community an exciting sneak peek at this year's prizes.

This year's event promises high-flying thrills with a World War II military "warbirds" flyover, alongside speedboat races and an escort down to the greenbelt.

The grand prize is a 2025 Kia K4, while the first prize offers a 2025 4-wheeler ATV, generously provided by Idaho Central Credit Union.

"Over the past 33 years, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club has raised more than $7 million through duck adoptions, with matched funds by the City of Idaho Falls. After event expenses, all of the remaining funds go into making improvements along the River Walk/Greenbelt," said the rotary club.

For the past nine years, the funds have gone toward the development of the city’s newest park along the River Walk – Heritage Park.

The Rotary Club is quacking with ambition this year, aiming to sell a whopping 30,000 ducks to support these community improvements.