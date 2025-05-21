Idaho Falls teenager reported missing: Police ask for public’s help

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a juvenile runaway, Cordell Kenworthy. Cordell is a 17-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 160 pounds. Cordell was last seen wearing a black hoodie and plaid coat and was carrying a yellow backpack. Cordell was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on May 19th, at his residence in Idaho Falls.

As a reminder, it is considered a crime to harbor a runaway. Anyone who has information about Cordell’s current whereabouts, or over the past two days, is encouraged to call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200.