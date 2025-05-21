Local officers join Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Idaho Special Olympics

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Local law enforcement officers and deputies are lacing up their running shoes for a cause: the annual Special Olympics Idaho Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). The inspiring event kicks off the countdown to the 2025 State Summer Games, where athletes from across Idaho will gather in Nampa from June 6th to 7th to compete in basketball, flag football, track & field, cycling, and aquatics.

In the weeks leading up to the Games, public safety officials from around the Gem State will carry the "Flame of Hope" through various Idaho communities. This symbolic journey isn't just about covering miles; it's about "raising awareness for the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with intellectual disabilities," a core mission of Special Olympics Idaho.

Here in our neck of the woods, you'll have the chance to witness this powerful display of community support. Local law enforcement officers are set to carry the torch through the Bonneville County area next Tuesday, May 27th, starting at The Waterfront at 2:00 PM and concluding at Teton Toyota off Sunnyside Road.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Falls Police Department are all participating and are inviting the public to gather at Teton Toyota to give the runners a warm Eastern Idaho welcome as they arrive.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, as a way for local law enforcement to support Special Olympics athletes. Since then, it has grown into a global movement, with over 100,000 officers participating annually. This commitment has made a real impact, with LETR raising over $1 billion for Special Olympics programs worldwide.

“We are proud to be part of this movement and honored to support the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Idaho,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, who also serves as the Director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Idaho. “Carrying the Flame of Hope is a symbol of our commitment to inclusion, respect, and community.”

The cross-state torch relay will culminate in the Opening Ceremony of the State Summer Games at Nampa High School on Friday, June 6th, at 6:00 PM.

