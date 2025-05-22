Giving back mile by mile, friends tour for charity

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three later-in-life friends are traveling the country, raising money for two important groups. This week, they made their way through Idaho Falls.

The group calls itself the "Three Old Guys Bike the USA." They are on one incredible mission, proving it’s never too late to make a difference.

"We're actually riding our bikes across country, raising money for the Wounded Warriors Project and the American Cancer Society," said Donald Coffey, Team organizer.

The trio has known each other since childhood, and all of them have their own reason for riding.

"My son was in the service. My son served several years as an Army Ranger, and fortunately, he never got hurt in combat. But some of his buddies did. And it's something that my wife and I have been contributing to for a few years now," said Coffey

"My baby sister died of cancer in 2023, and she was 61 years old. And it was just tragic," said Larry Gerbick, cyclistic.

"You know, several of my family members have had cancer. I'm in the health field at home, and I wanted to specifically support that," said James Kinciaid, Support Driver.

Their journey began three months ago, starting in Tampa, Florida.

Now they have made their way to eastern Idaho.

They ride 50 miles a day, stopping in each town to spread the word of their mission.

This journey didn't come without hitting a few bumps in the road.

"Currently, I am the van driver support driver, and that was not the original plan. We started out April 1st in the Tampa area, and unfortunately, I went over my handlebars and broke my clavicle and a rib," said Kinciaid.

Having to return home to recover, Kinciaid rejoined his group on May 10th.

They say this mission is too important to quit on, and so far, they have raised almost 10,000 dollars in total. They expect to make their way back home near the end of June.

If you are interested in showing your support, click HERE.