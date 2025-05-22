Idaho Power employees clean up Pocatello cemetery for day of service

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– In honor of Idaho Power's annual 'Power of Community Day', employees gathered to clean up Restlawn Cemetery in Pocatello on Thursday.

For their 'Power of Community Day', Idaho Power employees choose service projects around the eastern Idaho region as a way to give back to the community. Employees in Pocatello have chosen to clean up Restlawn Cemetery as their act of service for the past three years.

"When families come here, hopefully it's just a little surprise for them that someone took the time to take care of the headstone," said Matt Stucki, regional customer relations manager for Idaho Power. "I know other organizations come and do it as well, but this is a pretty important one for us."

During the cemetery beautification project, around 20 Idaho Power employees clean and cut the grass away from dozens of Restlawn's ground-level headstones.

For more information on other Idaho Power service projects for Power of Community Day, you can visit the Idaho Power website.