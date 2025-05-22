Truck Fire on I-15: Driver Unharmed, truck a total loss

UPDATE:

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) — A driver is safe after his truck, pulling a camper trailer, caught fire on the I-15 on-ramp in Roberts this morning, May 22, 2025.

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened around 9:00 AM. When the Roberts Fire Department arrived on the scene, the driver, a 79-year-old man from Hamer, told authorities he had pulled over to adjust a tie-down when smoke began to billow from under the hood.

The driver had reportedly tried to open the hood, but was unable to get it open before the engine burst into flames. Robers Fire was able to quickly extinguish the fire before the trailer caught fire.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, there was external damage to the front of the trailer, and the pickup is a total loss.

