AAA Idaho expects new record for Memorial Day travel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Memorial Day Weekend is upon us, and AAA Idaho expects 45 million Americans traveling for the holiday weekend.

“That's a new record for Memorial Day weekend," said AAA Idaho Spokesperson, Matthew Conde. "Another million people on the roads over what we had just a year ago.”

Conde recommends drivers head out on the roads as early in the day as they can. He says the afternoons from 3 to 7 p.m. will be the busiest and most hectic times for drivers.

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the start of the 100 Deadliest Days, which run through Labor Day. That’s why Governor Brad Little has proclaimed May 25-31 as “Safe Driver Week.”

“Distracted driving, impaired driving, drowsy driving, aggressive driving, and failure to wear a seat belt are contributing factors in many traffic deaths,” the proclamation says. “Education and awareness efforts lead to positive driving outcomes…and all Idaho families deserve to have their friends and loved ones safely reach their destinations.”

AAA Idaho created the the Safe Driver Week campaign. More information on the campaign's daily emphases can be found here.