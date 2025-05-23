Federal waivers in Indiana, Iowa could boost Idaho’s chances for SNAP purchase restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — Friday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins signed waivers restricting what can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps, in Indiana and Iowa. The move builds on the approval in Nebraska, earlier this week, and once again could signal that Idaho's own waiver request will also be granted.

The waivers are part of a broader federal initiative to encourage healthier food choices. Secretary Rollins' actions follow the approval of the first-ever waiver of this kind in Nebraska on Monday, May 19, just three days after Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare submitted its own required waiver application.

Idaho joined Indiana and Arkansas as early applicants for the waiver, according to the governor's office.

“President Trump has given our nation a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the health trajectory for our entire country," said Secretary Rollins. "On my first day as Secretary, I sent a call to states to innovate, and Governors Jim Pillen, Kim Reynolds, Mike Braun, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Laura Kelly, Patrick Morrisey, Jared Polis, Brad Little, Spencer Cox, and Greg Abbott have stepped up and taken action."

The push for healthier food choices within the SNAP program has garnered considerable federal backing, notably through Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. In March, Secretary Kennedy voiced his belief that taxpayer dollars should not subsidize the purchase of highly processed, sugary foods.

Historically, SNAP recipients have been able to purchase any food item with their benefits, with exclusions limited to alcohol, tobacco, hot foods, and personal care products. This historic action by Secretary Rollins expands the list of excluded products in Indiana and Iowa.

Iowa's approved waiver specifically excludes any food item eligible for sales tax, which includes sweetened beverages, snacks, and candy. Indiana's waiver mirrors Idaho's proposed exclusions outlined in House Bill 109 and will prohibit the purchase of soft drinks and candy. The similarity between Indiana's approved waiver and Idaho's proposed restrictions could significantly increase the likelihood of federal approval for the Gem State's request.

"I look forward to signing even more waivers in the days ahead as we continue to restore the health of America,” said Secretary Rollins.

The restrictions will take effect January 1, 2026.