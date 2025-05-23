ITD urges drivers to be cautious traveling through Pocatello for Memorial Day Weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is asking Memorial Day Weekend travelers to be especially cautious driving through the Pocatello area of Interstate 15, where three major construction projects are taking place.

This summer, ITD is working on widening a stretch of I-15 from Northgate Pocatello to Fort Hall, finishing construction on the I-15/I-86 'Flying Y' Interchange, and replacing bridges through the Inkom corridor.

Through road construction areas, traffic can be reduced to one lane in both directions and include variable speed zones; and ITD is asking people to take extra precautions to avoid accidents while traveling this weekend.

"We really ask people to please slow down, particularly in the work zones," said Justin Smith, public information officer of ITD District 5. "Be patient with one another, give each other some room on the road, and watch out for people that are stopped. Watch out for our construction crews, just look out for other people."

Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer', a period when highways around the state see a rise in fatal vehicle accidents.

For more information on ITD project areas, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Dept. website. For information on the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, visit the Idaho State Police website.