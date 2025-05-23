Local firefighters “Fill the Boot” for Muscular Dystrophy Association this weekend

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is once again upholding a cherished tradition, partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for their annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign this weekend.

Dedicated firefighters will be stationed at the busy intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street on Friday, May 23rd, and Saturday, May 24th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., collecting donations to support individuals and families battling muscular diseases.

Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, and be engaged and focused while driving to keep firefighters and motorists safe.

Individuals and local businesses can support this program by dropping cash and change in firefighter boots at the intersection over the weekend or by donating online, click HERE.