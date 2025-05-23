Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with massive flag display in freeman park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The 13th annual field of honor for our veterans and heroes is happening in Idaho Falls this weekend. It's being put on by the exchange club of Idaho Falls.

The club says they were impressed by the number of volunteers who came to set up flags Friday morning, May 23rd. With 70 volunteers, one thousand flags were planted this morning in Freeman Park in 90 minutes.

The project chairman says it's important that we honor our local heroes.

"Well, imagine the country that you live in and the liberties that we all enjoy. How that came to be and the soldiers that sacrificed everything and died for the cause is are worth remembering. And that's why we do it."

The field of honor will be open 24-7 starting now till the end of Memorial Day.