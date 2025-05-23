Skip to Content
News

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with massive flag display in freeman park

By
today at 4:34 PM
Published 4:50 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The 13th annual field of honor for our veterans and heroes is happening in Idaho Falls this weekend. It's being put on by the exchange club of Idaho Falls.

The club says they were impressed by the number of volunteers who came to set up flags Friday morning, May 23rd. With 70 volunteers, one thousand flags were planted this morning in Freeman Park in 90 minutes.

The project chairman says it's important that we honor our local heroes. 

"Well, imagine the country that you live in and the liberties that we all enjoy. How that came to be and the soldiers that sacrificed everything and died for the cause is are worth remembering. And that's why we do it." 

The field of honor will be open 24-7 starting now till the end of Memorial Day.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content