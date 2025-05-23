Veterans and volunteers gather for Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial dedication ceremony Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The annual Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial has returned to the Portneuf Valley for its 21st year; the memorial was officially dedicated with a community ceremony on Friday.

The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is a tradition started by Bannock County to honor the military members who have died in the war on terrorism since September 11, 2001. Volunteers spend over 3,000 hours building and installing 7,064 markers in the Century High School soccer fields bearing the names of men and women who lost their lives in military service.

"We need to recognize those who allow us to live the way we do," said Kale Bergeson, a Field of Heroes volunteer and US Marine Corps veteran. "...There's 7,064 crosses out here. If you envision 7,064 people standing there, it's very overwhelming. It's something that needs to be experienced, however you can do it."

97 markers are set aside at the memorial representing those service members from Idaho who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Bannock County is also hosting events honoring members of the armed forces over Memorial Day weekend. For a full list of events, you can visit the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial website.