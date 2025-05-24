Semi-truck crash near Palisades Reservoir blocks traffic

SWAN VALLEY (KIFI)- Highway 26 in Swan Valley is currently shut down due to an accident involving a semi-truck with a trailer and a SUV, according to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel are currently on scene at Snake River Ln and Swan Valley Hwy. (Hwy 26) just west of the Palisades Dam.

The road is closed from the Wyoming state line to the Irwin Store.

The 10,500 gallon tanker truck is leaking fluid.

The eastbound lanes are currently blocked and will be blocked for the next several hours.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m.



There are reports of injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown, but people are being airlifted.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho State Police, Swan Valley Fire, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Air Idaho Rescue are all on scene or in route.

Local News 8 will provide details when we have more information from the Swan Valley fire department.

