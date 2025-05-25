Community All-Stars: Teton-Newdale Veteran Memorial – “When they die, this is home”

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Memorial Day is reserved to remember the brave men and women who died while serving our country. In the Teton-Newdale Cemetery, that remembrance lives on every day at the Veteran Memorial.

At first glance, the cemetery seems like any would; quiet, peaceful, and lined with hundreds of headstones detailing the lives of loved ones. But among the lines of graves lie numerous stories of selfless service, patriotism, and dedication to freedom.

There are currently 303 veterans buried at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery, which represents 12% of the graves there. Brothers Gene and Quin Mace are a driving force in preserving those veterans' stories.

Years ago, "We put flags on every veteran's graves, and so that's where we started," Quin says.

As more veterans were buried in that cemetery, the project became more complex. "We had problems not finding and getting flags on all the veterans that were buried out here," Gene says. Then, eventually, "We go, 'Let's do our own memorial.'"

So in early 2020, they got to work taking inspiration from Plano, Texas's Veterans Memorial.

With help from community members, the brothers took on the task of organizing numerous records and designing the layout, then the memorial finally started to take shape.

The total cost to build the Teton-Newdale Cemetery Veteran Memorial was $40,838, not including labor. But even at that high price tag, thanks to generous local donations, it was completed that same year.

Quin says, "My favorite part of the process was the community all coming together and wanting to make this happen. Whether donating money, donating time and donating materials. Just everybody rallying around saying, 'We need to get this done.'"

While the initial build is complete, it still takes hours of work to maintain. But for the Maces, that time is never wasted. "We need to show respect and honor to those that served" Quin says. "When they die," Gene says, "This is home. They all come back here to be buried in this cemetery."

Constant upkeep is still necessary at the Teton-Newdale Veteran Memorial – whether engraving more names or updating flags – which is why donations are always appreciated.

Donations can be made at any Beehive Federal Credit Union under the account 'Teton-Newdale Cemetery Veteran Memorial.' Checks can be made out to the same name.

Those who want to donate through Venmo can send funds to the account '@Eileen-57.'

For more information or questions, contact Gene Mace at (208) 709-1644 or Quin Mace at (208) 520-2067.

Because of the Mace's efforts, no veteran buried in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery is forgotten.