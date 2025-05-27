Highlights from the Chukars Home Opener

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Chukars began their season on the road against the Boise Hawks. They won that series 5 games to 1. Tuesday night, they opened a 6-game series at home against the Billings Mustangs. Here are a few of the highlights.

First inning and first batter up for the Mustangs, A.J. Shaver gets a hit and sends it over left field to get a one-run homer to put them up one. Then, still in the top of the first, Tyler Shelnut gets a hit down the third base line and he gets a run to score for Billings.

Top of the second, Kristofer Bow pitches to Jack O'Dowd, and he gets the ball to fly over right field and out for a home run. Mustangs lead 3 to 0.

Bottom of the second, Chukars' Trevor Rogers gets a hit to center field to get on first. A few pitches later, Jacob Jablonski gets the hit to left field for the home run and brings Rogers in to score. Chukars down by one. In the top of the 9th, Chukars lead 13 to 10.