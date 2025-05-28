Governor Little, Lt. Governor applaud new $30 million water infrastructure plan to support farmers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little and Lt. Governor Scott Bedke issued statements Wednesday in support of more than $30 million in water infrastructure funding approved by the Idaho Water Resource Board:

“Idaho is committed to supporting farmers and maintaining our water sovereignty," said Governor Brad Little. "I appreciate my legislative partners for approving my 'Keeping Promises' plan for ongoing water funding. This first round of funds will help our farmers to roll up their sleeves and develop projects to sustainably manage their water for years to come, and we're not done yet! We applaud Water Resource Board Chairman Jeff Raybould and board members for their work in approving new budgets and grant programs that will allow farmers in eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley to implement key terms of the historic new water settlement agreement."

Lt. Governor Scott Bedke commented, “Water Board Chairman Jeff Raybould and I worked very hard last summer to bring water users together from eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley to craft the 2024 Water Settlement Agreement. I commend the board for following through on our vision. Now the ball is in our farmers’ court to move forward with projects to implement the agreement."

The press release says the IWRB approved new budgets last week to provide more than $30 million in funding for southern Idaho farmers and groundwater districts to implement key terms of the 2024 Water Settlement Agreement.

The IWRB received the funds via House Bill 445. Under the terms of the legislation, in Fiscal Year 2026, $30 million must be spent on water projects in eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley (50% each) under the new Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA) Water Sustainability Projects Program. The funding kicks in on July 1.

The IWRB allocated the funds as follows. This breakdown for spending during Year #1 of the ongoing funding was based on feedback from water users about their desired priorities.

Surface Water Coalition Measuring and Monitoring Support Grant program $1M Recharge Infrastructure to boost water levels in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. $4M ESPA Groundwater to Surface Water Conversion Projects Grant Program (continuing from last year) $20M Surface Water Operational Efficiencies Program $5M Total $30M

The funding initiatives dovetail with key terms of the 2024 Water Settlement Agreement, as follows: