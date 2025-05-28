Rexburg woman dies in fatal, single-car crash

POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:44 p.m. on May 28, 2025, on I15 at milepost 62, south of Pocatello. A 26-year-old female from Rexburg, Idaho was travelling northbound on I15 in a 2010 Toyota Corolla. The female driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left shoulder and into the median. The passenger, a 26-year-old male from Rexburg, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The female succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The roadway was blocked for approximately two and a half hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

