At-risk adult missing in Idaho Falls

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (News Release) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk adult, Froilan Carranza, who was reported missing yesterday.

Mr. Carranza has a mild form of autism and was last seen by family on May 22nd. According to family, he does regularly walk around town by himself but typically returns home the same day or early the next morning.

Mr. Carranza is 5' 6", 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing torn blue jeans, blue and white Nike shoes, a white t-shirt and a black hoodie. He has a medium-length goatee and a mustache.

Anyone with information about Mr. Carranza's whereabouts over the past week or his current location is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.