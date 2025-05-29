RetroX returns to Idaho Falls bigger and better with star-studded lineup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Get ready, Southeast Idaho! Idaho Falls RetroX, presented by Superfly Productions LLC, the highly anticipated Comic Con-style event, is returning to the Elks Lodge June 20-21, promising an immersive and unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Building on the runaway success of its first two years, this year's RetroX is set to be the biggest yet, boasting over 70 vendors from across the intermountain west, exciting new attractions, and a star-studded guest lineup including voice actors from the worlds of anime and videogames, WWE legends, and guests from a galaxy far far away.

Special Guests include:

Dickey Beer (all the way from the Netherlands): A true Star Wars legend! Meet the actor and stuntman who donned the iconic Boba Fett armor in the 1983 classic Return of the Jedi. Dickey Beer performed as Fett in the thrilling action scenes at the battle of the Sarlacc, bringing the fan-favorite bounty hunter to life.

The Honky Tonk Man: World Famous WWF wrestling legend from 1986-1991. He was also the WWE Intercontinental Champion for a reign of 454 days, the second longest in the history of the title until it was broken in 2023. WWE Hall of Fame 2019 Inductee.

Ryan Bartley: A prolific voice actress with an impressive 157 roles across 111 titles. Her extensive credits include beloved anime series and video games such as Pokémon, Shimmer and Shine, Ram in Re: ZERO, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Demon Slayer, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sonic Frontiers, Mini Stay-Puft in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Pompompurin in Hello Kitty, and many more!

Sean Chiplock: A versatile voice actor with over 206 credits from more than 133 games and titles. Fans will recognize his voice from popular titles like Poppy Playtime, Revali, Teba, and The Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Subaru Natsuki in Re: ZERO, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Mortal Kombat 11, Fazbear & Friends, Spider-Man, and countless others!

New and Expanded Attractions for 2025:

Introducing Kid Con: Included with general admission, this new addition allows "kids and fans of all ages to meet Princesses and superheroes from Storybook Parties Idaho" and enjoy a host of family-friendly activities, according to event directors.

Expanded Artist Alley: Artist Alley is returning, featuring a wide array of talented regional artists and crafters. "From your favorite game franchises and anime series, to Disney, Garbage Pail Kids 40th Anniversary, and Flash Tattoos, and a local author, there is something for everyone," writes event planner Brandon Kimball of Superfly Productions.

New Food Truck Food Court: RetroX is introducing a dedicated Food Truck Food Court with an outdoor eating area, to ensure guests can "come and stay all day."

Interactive Costuming Groups: Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite fandoms with interactive booths and photo opportunities. Returning favorites include costume groups like the Timberline Garrison of the 501st Legion, East Idaho's local Star Wars costuming group. They will be joined by the Snake River Ghostbusters and new additions like the 405th Infantry Division, a Halo costuming group.

2025 Cosplay Contest: RetroX 3 will also feature the return of the annual RetroX Cosplay Contest, where talented creatives will have the chance to compete and win cash, prizes, and trophies totaling over $2,000. For full rules, restrictions, and general information, click HERE.

General admission to RetroX is just $15 per person. Children ages 12 and under receive free entry with a paid adult. RetroX is also offering early bird and weekend passes, in addition to reduced prices at the door in support of the fight against food insecurity.

"RETRO X is committed to supporting our community and is discounting tickets by $3 at the door for a donated non-expired canned food item," says Superfly Productions. "Donations will go to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

For more information, click HERE.