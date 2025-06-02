Idaho Falls Symphony launches search for new artistic leader

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The search is on for the next artistic leader of the Idaho Falls Symphony. Monday, the symphony announced the formation of its Music Director Search Committee, which will spend the next two seasons fielding candidates across the nation to become the new music director.

“This search is not just about finding a conductor—it’s about identifying a visionary partner who will inspire our musicians, engage our audience, and strengthen our role in the cultural life of eastern Idaho, said Executive Director Carrie Athay. "We are thrilled to begin this journey with such a dedicated and well-rounded committee.”

Led by Jake Durtschi and following the best practices set by the League of American Orchestras, the symphony says the committee reflects a careful balance of musical, organizational, and community viewpoints. Members were chosen for their leadership skills, insights, and commitment to the Symphony's long-term artistic vitality.

“This is an exciting chapter in the Symphony’s future,” said Jake Durtschi, Committee Chair. “We are committed to a transparent process that honors the rich legacy of the Idaho Falls Symphony while embracing new artistic leadership.”

During the search, the committee will finalize candidate criteria, conduct a national search, and invite guest conductors to lead performances for the 2026–2027 season.

Feedback from audiences, musicians, and board members will play a critical role in the final selection process, according to symphony directors.

The final appointment is expected to be made in May 2027.

2025–2027 Music Director Search Committee:

Committee Chair

Jake Durtschi

Board Representatives

Rick Aman

Todd Combs

Kevin Young

Musician Representatives

Adam Ballif

Kristin Bull

Annalee Kelly

Lisa McNiven

Kevin Meyer

Emma Rubinstein

Community Representatives

Betsy Hunsicker

Michelle Mallard

Administrative, Non-Voting Advisor