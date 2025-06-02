New parking system at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has opened the Long-term, Short-term, and Hourly parking lots again after updating the parking system.

All parking lot entrances are before the terminal. Each lot has its own entrance. Gates for each lot are marked with reader signs.

As travelers leave, they will need to get in the exit lane that matches their parking ticket. Tickets with a QR code on them are on the outside, and tickets with the black stripe down the side will go in the center lane.

The new parking system will make airport parking faster, easier, more reliable, and eventually give travelers more options.

The first hour is free in all airport parking lots.



