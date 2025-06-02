Record number of Bannock County homeowners applied for Property Tax Reduction program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock County Assessor's Office announced they have seen a record number of homeowners apply for the Property Tax Reduction (PTR) program this year.

The PTR, formerly known as 'Circuit Breaker', program can reduce property taxes by up to $1,500 for people with disabilities, seniors, and some veterans; applicants must have an annual income of $37,810 or less.

Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas said this year's 1,498 applicants surpassed the previous record year in 2023, when 1,397 people applied for the PTR program.

Assessor Hymas said she and her team have been holding more public outreach events, such as open houses in every Bannock County town, as well as PTR help over the phone and online, to increase awareness of property tax reduction options available.

"I've always felt that it's important to bring us to them if possible, and that is one program we can do that with," said Hymas.

Hymas also said that with last month's increase in Pocatello property values, homeowners should make sure they have an exemption listed on their statement before property taxes come due in the fall. If an exemption is not listed, homeowners are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the Assessor's Office.

For more information on property taxes, homeowners' exemptions, and the PTR program, you can visit the Bannock County Assessor's Office website.