“End of an Era” Fremont county’s historic Fun Farm Bridge comes down

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fun Farm Bridge in Fremont County has officially been removed. The bridge is pushing to be a hundred and ten years old, and it was time to be replaced.

Fremont County road and bridge supervisor Rowdy Rigby tells Local News 8 the bridge was starting to become a liability for the county. For many years, it was been a land park in the area, but it was time to say goodbye.

"We're even at the county level, We're Sad to see it go. It was a community icon. But unfortunately, the hazards it poses... It's just time to time for an upgrade," said Rigby.

The new bridge is expected to have two lanes as opposed to the old bridge, which was one lane.

The new bride is expected to be done late fall or early winter.