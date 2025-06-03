Skip to Content
News

“End of an Era” Fremont county’s historic Fun Farm Bridge comes down

KIFI
By
today at 5:12 PM
Published 5:14 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fun Farm Bridge in Fremont County has officially been removed. The bridge is pushing to be a hundred and ten years old, and it was time to be replaced.

Fremont County road and bridge supervisor Rowdy Rigby tells Local News 8 the bridge was starting to become a liability for the county. For many years, it was been a land park in the area, but it was time to say goodbye.

"We're even at the county level, We're Sad to see it go. It was a community icon. But unfortunately, the hazards it poses... It's just time to time for an upgrade," said Rigby.

The new bridge is expected to have two lanes as opposed to the old bridge, which was one lane. 

The new bride is expected to be done late fall or early winter.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content