Family rescued after raft gets stuck on Snake River

TETON COUNTY, Wyo (KIFI) — A group of seven is safe this afternoon after their family float down the Snake River took a turn towards dangerous waters. According to Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR), the party of seven had been traveling downriver from Moose to Wilson, Wyoming, when their raft became stuck on the rootball of a downed tree near Grand Teton National Park.

As their raft took on water, several of the children and an adult became stranded on top of the downed tree, while the rest of their group were able to stay in the raft and make it safely to a nearby riverbank.

The group was able to call emergency responders just before 1 PM, who learned the boaters were near a private river access at Snake River Ranch. Using the access, volunteers launched a jet boat and navigated to the site downstream, where they were able to safely rescue the stranded group.

"This incident is a reminder of the hazards present on the Snake River, especially during spring runoff," said TCSAR in a post on Facebook. "The river can split into braided channels with shifting logs, strainers, and debris. Combined with swift, cold water, these factors create dangerous conditions that can trip up even the most skilled boaters."

TCSAR extended its gratitude to all responding personnel and Snake River Ranch for providing crucial river access, which enabled a swift and safe resolution to the incident.