Live fire training underway for Pocatello firefighters on Hawthorne Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — If you spot flames in the area near the Home Depot in Pocatello on Tuesday, don't be alarmed, Pocatello firefighters are taking part in a live training in an active fire.

The live Burn and Learn Training began Tuesday morning, June 3, 2025, at around 8 AM and will last unt 5 PM at 4335 Hawthorne Road, across from Home Depot.

According to the Pocatello Fire Department, the training provides firefighters with critical hands-on experience.

"These exercises allow fire investigators to study how various materials burn, examine fire patterns, and understand the development of a fire from ignition through extinguishment. This hands-on training is crucial for improving accuracy in identifying fire origins and causes critical in arson investigations and fire prevention efforts," said the department in a post on Facebook.

Drivers near the area are being asked to use caution as intermittent smoke may create issues with visibility. If possible, people are being asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area if you have a respiratory condition.

For any questions or concerns, contact the Pocatello Fire Department HERE.