Construction to begin Monday in American Falls

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction Monday at the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and State Highway 39 in American Falls. The $3.5 million project will redesign the busy intersection to improve safety.

Work will place a signal at the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and SH-39. SH-39 will also be widened to four lanes from the intersection to Fairgrounds Road. New turn lanes will also be built on SH-39 for traffic heading to Pocatello Avenue.

This year construction will take place through August and will focus on realigning and widening the intersection. All lanes will remain open, but traffic will be slowed in the construction zone. Flaggers will be present during different phases of the project. Access to the American Falls Airport and the Power County Fairgrounds will remain open throughout construction.

In the spring of 2026 ITD will return to install the traffic signal.

Project details are available on ITD’s projects website, click HERE.