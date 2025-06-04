Skip to Content
News

Summer reading kicks off: Bonneville County Library hosts fun nun/celebration Saturday

KIFI
By
today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:07 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Library is set to launch its 2025 Summer Reading Program this Saturday, June 7th, at 11:00 AM at Iona Park with a vibrant Color Fun run/walk and a significant boost from the community.

The Friends of Iona (FOIL) will generously donate $9,000 to the library during the kickoff event. These funds, raised through community support, will be instrumental in expanding the library's collection with new books and enhancing various library services and programming for all patrons.

“We’re thrilled to start our summer reading program with such a fun, community-focused event,” said director Michelle Tolman. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of FOIL and our community, these funds will help us provide even more resources and reading opportunities this summer.”

Immediately following the presentation, at approximately 11:15 AM, the family-friendly Color Fun run/walk will begin. This event is open to all ages and offers a fantastic opportunity for community members to get active while showing their support for the library and its mission to foster a love of reading.

Everyone is invited to participate in this exciting day of community, fitness, and literary celebration.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content