Summer reading kicks off: Bonneville County Library hosts fun nun/celebration Saturday

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Library is set to launch its 2025 Summer Reading Program this Saturday, June 7th, at 11:00 AM at Iona Park with a vibrant Color Fun run/walk and a significant boost from the community.

The Friends of Iona (FOIL) will generously donate $9,000 to the library during the kickoff event. These funds, raised through community support, will be instrumental in expanding the library's collection with new books and enhancing various library services and programming for all patrons.

“We’re thrilled to start our summer reading program with such a fun, community-focused event,” said director Michelle Tolman. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of FOIL and our community, these funds will help us provide even more resources and reading opportunities this summer.”

Immediately following the presentation, at approximately 11:15 AM, the family-friendly Color Fun run/walk will begin. This event is open to all ages and offers a fantastic opportunity for community members to get active while showing their support for the library and its mission to foster a love of reading.

Everyone is invited to participate in this exciting day of community, fitness, and literary celebration.