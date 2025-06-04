Woman pulled from canal in daring bystander rescue

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Dramatic photos of a heroic rescue in a canal are making waves on the local social media page "Life in Pocatello." On Tuesday, three bystanders jumped into action, forming a human chain to save a woman trapped in her car after she plunged into the canal off Hawthorne Road in Bannock County.

Witness Cassia Merrill Myers, who shared the compelling images, described the harrowing scene. Myers was calling 911 when she saw the three unnamed men, who were driving by, immediately jump into the canal. Her photos capture the tense moments as they linked together to avoid being swept away by the current and reached the vehicle

"Water was filling up her car and she was panicking," Myers recounted in her post. "We had to smash both her windows with a wrench from one of the gentlemen's trucks, and he was bloodied up from pulling her out."

Thanks to their brave efforts, the woman was brought safely to the canal bank just as paramedics and police arrived on the scene.

Pocatello emergency responders speak with the rescued woman. "These men are absolute heroes," writes Myers.

While the names of the rescuers remain unknown, Myers declared, "These 3 men are absolute heroes."

Local News 8 has reached out to the police for further details on the incident.